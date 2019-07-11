Salina, KS

Unknown Culprit Cooks Car

Sarah ReppJuly 11, 2019

A potentially stolen car was found abandoned and on fire early this morning.

Roger Soldan – Saline County Sheriff, told KSAL News:

This morning around 5:15, a deputy on patrol came across a car on fire in the 5000 block S. Centennial.  The crispy 2011 Ford Edge was formerly maroon/burgundy. Rural Fire District #6 responded and were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

The total loss is estimated to be approximately $6,500

The Salina Police Department received a report of a missing 2011 Ford Edge and assume the vehicle was the one set on fire but can not confirm that at this time.

There are no suspects at this time and because the car was abandoned, there were no injuries reported.

This incident is considered arson and is currently under investigation.

-Image provided by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office-

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

