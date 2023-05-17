Universities Seek Tuition Increase

It could soon cost more to attend a Kansas Board of Regents university. All six of Kansas’ regents universities are asking for a tuition increase.

According to the Kansas Board of Regents agenda, Fort Hays State is proposing the largest increase at 7% increase.. Wichita State University is seeking a 5.9% increase. The four other Regents schools including Kansas State, the University of Kansas, Emporia State, and Washburn are seeking a 5% increase.

The Kansas Board of Regents expects to hear more details about the proposed tuition increases at Wednesday’s meeting.