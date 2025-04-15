Universal, Ranch-Style Venue Coming To Bennington

A universal, ranch-style venue is on its way to becoming a local and popular venue in Bennington.

The Arbor House in Bennington, KS is currently constructing a venue situated on over 70 acres of land, that will hold up to 175 guests. According to co-owners and married couple Justin and Marissa Long, the venue will host events such as:

Weddings

Live entertainment and parties

Proms

Business/Corporate meetings and conferences

Private events

Justin Long stated they also plan to provide Airbnb and stay services in the future.

“Marissa and I have always wanted to start a business and we learned there was a huge need for venues in this area. We want to bring people into Bennington and guests can expect it to be a laid-back and cost-effective venue,” said Justin Long.

The inspiration came, when the Long’s took a trip to Iowa several years ago and visited a barn-like venue. Marissa Long said they were encouraged and thought it would be nice to build a venue in Kansas.

Arbor House received a Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant (REDL & REDG) through the USDA, which was in partnership with DSO Electric in Solomon, KS. This loan helped cover 80% of the venue.

“The property speaks for itself and we hope everyone will appreciate it,” said Justin Long.

An open house for the venue is projected to be sometime in June, 2025. It will potentially be completed around late summer, early fall of this year.

For more information, visit https://www.arborhouseevents.com/