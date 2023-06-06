Uniting to Fight Cancer

It’s back outside, bigger and better. A group of dedicated volunteers will be on a mission to raise money in the fight against cancer. The Saline County Relay for Life event is coming back later this month.

The 2023 Saline County Relay for Life will be held on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University Campus on Saturday, June 17 from 4:00-11:00p.m.

Everyone is invited to come out for an evening filled with hope, passion, and fun.

Relay for Life is an inspiring, one-of-a-kind experience that unites people in nearly every community to finish the fight against every kind of cancer. Money and awareness raised help the American Cancer Society save lives by funding groundbreaking research to discover cancer’s causes and cures and help people facing cancer today with free programs and services.

Come out Saturday, June 17 for an evening of fun:

Live music and dance/twirler performances!

Silent Auction items you will love!

Dessert bar-Just for Survivors!

Moving Luminaria ceremony!

Inspiring speakers!

And so much more!

Schedule of Events 4:00 P.M. Survivor Registration Opens Team Fundraising Begins Silent Auction Opens 5:00 P.M. Opening Ceremony 5:30 P.M. Survivor Lap – Led by bagpipes 5:45 P.M. Caregiver Lap 6:00 P.M. Team Lap – Led by twirlers Team Photos 6:30 – 7:30 P.M. Activities & Games! Survivor Dessert Bar 7:30 P.M. National Cancer Survivor Month Guest Speakers Silent Auction Ends 8:30 P.M. Luminaria Ceremony 9:30 P.M. Closing Ceremony Fight Back Lap 10:30 P.M. Clean Up

In 2023, roughly 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,820 deaths from cancer are expected to occur in the United States, with more 16,840 new cases expected to be diagnosed here in Kansas. Fighting cancer takes many things like research, free rides to treatment and lodging near hospitals, and the 24/7 American Cancer Society helpline. Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, Relay For Life unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action for lifesaving change. Since 1985, Relay For Life has raised $6.8 billion to help save lives from cancer.

There are many ways to get involved in Relay For Life, including: