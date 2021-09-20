United Way to Kickoff Campaign

The Salina Area United Way is ready kickoff its 2021-2022 Annual Campaign. The agency on Tuesday will roll out a tent party to invite conversations and contributions to help area agencies.

Claire Mullen, Executive Director at the Salina Area United Way tells KSAL News that the come and go event will look a little like last year – with live-streamed interviews with area leaders who benefit from the impact of the campaign. You will be able to stream the event via the Salina Area United Way Facebook page and YouTube or join the staff and Board of Directors at their office located at 113 N 7th St., Suite 201.

The event will have virtual and in-person interviews with community partners, board members, special guests, and more. A Food Truck, 3B’s BBQ, will be located at our office from 11am to 2pm. Please stop by for coffee corner, a look at our Campaign Video, and other mini videos, Volunteer of the Year award and more.

The theme for the 2021-2022 Annual Campaign is “Building Bridges: Strengthen Our Communities” with a goal to raise $550,000. The goal to raise $550,000 will be kept another year after coming up a bit short for the 2020-2021 at $450,000.

“Although we did not reach our goal of $550,000 for the 2020-2021 Campaign, we are still pleased with the $100,000 increase over the previous year,” says Claire Mullen, Executive Director for the Salina Area United Way. “We knew it was going to be a tough year with the events of Covid, but between raising $100,000 more than the previous year and $105,000 for our Covid fund, we are truly grateful for the support of the community.”

The Salina Area United Way raises funds to help support community partners. From Funded Partners and then Community Impact Grants to support programs, the United Way has been there for the community. After speaking to many local business leaders, donors, and community partner leaders, it is time for us to truly be there to support our non-profits by taking work off their plates so they can provide services and return to funding agencies not just programs.

“This has been a serious conversation over the last year and half since I stepped into the Executive Director role. We have held meetings at our office with CEOs of our local businesses, spoke with donors, and had meetings with Executive Directors of our non-profits to determine what the community truly needs from us,” Mullen informed us. “It is not going completely back to funded partners, agencies will have to apply every year for the funds, but they will be able to apply to fund their agency with the hope they will be able to do less fundraising themselves.”

United Ways have a unique opportunity by being allowed into workplaces to receive donations through payroll deductions. They had a niche by funding agencies, and we have gotten away from that, but see it is time to return to that. By an individual choosing to donate every paycheck, that sum adds up over 26 pay periods creating a larger pool of money to be granted out. Community partners need funds today to be able to continue providing services and that is where is the United Way steps in.

They believe in the 785 community and are encouraging people that donate through payroll deduction to consider donating $7.85 each pay period. Would you be willing to not eat out one day, or skip your morning coffee? Join us in the fight to Live United.

Donate to this year’s campaign by mailing your check to:

Salina Area United Way

113 N 7th St., Suite 201

Salina, KS 67401

Text 2021CAMPAIGN to 41444

OR

Visit www.unitedwaysalina.org