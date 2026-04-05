United Way to Host Casino Night Event

The Salina Area United Way is planning a new casino-themed event.

The organization invites everyone to dress up, step in, and place your bets for a cause. With black tie strongly suggested, this is a polished night of casino-style play where your chips become more than bragging rights and trade them in for prizes as the evening unfolds.

The event will happen Friday, April 24th, at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres, take part in a whiskey pull, and explore auction items, all supporting Salina Area United Way’s Annual Campaign and the local programs that help our community thrive.

Every ticket helps support Salina Area United Way initiatives which serve local families, expand access to childcare, and address the challenges faced by ALICE households in our region.

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