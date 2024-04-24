United Way Seeking Book Donations

The Salina Area United Way is seeking book donations which will end up being placed in the hands of young readers this summer.

According to the organization, over 6,000 books have been put into the hands and homes of local young readers in the last two summers thanks to RAWR (Raising Activity Wild Readers) in Saline County.

RAWR is a summer reading program located at USD 305’s summer meal site locations throughout the summer. Going directly to the children and allowing them to personally select their books encourages learning, to avoid the ‘summer slump’ of reading in between school, and inspires imagination all summer long. Research shows children learn best when they are fully engaged and having fun.

One goal of Salina Area United Way is to increase high school graduation rates. Making books more widely available to children throughout our community is vital for reading success and the improvement of graduation rates.

It’s easy to join Salina Area United Way’s initiatives to improve early grade reading proficiency, keep students on track for high school graduation and college or career ready by donating books.

You can drop off any of your new or gently used books to Salina Area United Way’s office at 113 N 7th Street, Suite 201. The book drop-off will run from April 22nd to April 26th!