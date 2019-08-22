United Way Ready to Kickoff Campaign

The Salina Area United Way is preparing to kick off its 2019/2020 fund raising campaign.

According to the agency, the campaign kickoff breakfast will be held on Tuesday, September 10th 7:00AM – 9:00AM at the Hilton Garden Inn & Convention Center in Salina.

The theme for the campaign is “Together we CAN make a difference”.

Come and hear how donations have been put to work this year, and experience real stories about real people in our community.

The event will include an agency update from Executive Director, Amanda Michaelis, a campaign video, and an award presentation of the 4th Annual Nancy Klostermeyer Volunteer Award. A hot breakfast will be served.

The cost to attend is $15 per person, which helps pay for the event.

To purchase tickets text 19KICKOFF to 41444 or log on to www.unitedwaysalina.org/give

You may also mail your check to: Salina Area United Way, 210 E. Walnut, #100, Salina, KS 67401 or pay at the door.

Call 785-827-1312 if you wish to receive further information.