United Way Pop Up Prom is Saturday

The Salina Area United way is planning a prom inspired pop up event this Saturday night.

According to the agency, “Forever Young Prom” is a spring pop up bar event taking place on Saturday from 10:00PM – 2:00AM at YaYa’s Euro Bistro.

Forever Young Prom is designed to be a night out in your best 80’s and/or tacky prom outfit. Come see YaYa’s Euro Bistro turn into a throwback prom night, filled with decorations, a dance floor and all.

Entertainment for the big night includes a DJ spinning the best throwback tunes and a photobooth to capture your memories with other prom attendees.

Tickets for Forever Young are $35 and include one free themed cocktail and access to a free snack buffet, provided by YaYa’s during the night. Additional themed and original drinks, as well as themed shots, will be available to purchase at the cash bar.

Don’t miss out on taking a look at two silent auction items for the night: a large and small private room for you and your closest friends or coworkers to enjoy bottle service and VIP treatment throughout the night.

_ _ _

View the rooms + bid now: https://buff.ly/3TnrQYM