United Way Planning Virtual Holiday Open House

Todd PittengerDecember 13, 2020

The Salina Area United Way is planning a virtual event to get you in the spirit of the season. The agency is planning a virtual holiday open house this week.

According to the United Way, Executive Director Claire Mullen, and Program Predictor Brenda Gutierrez will be a part of the virtual holiday event.  They will get you in the Christmas spirit by reading some letters to Santa, taking viewers on a virtual of their new office,  an offering a campaign update.

The agency is making a fund-raising  push as the year is winding down on  its 2020 campaign which has a goal of $550,000.

The Salina Area United Way  Virtual Holiday Open House is this Tuesday evening beginning at 5:00.It will be shared online live via the agency’s Facebook page.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

