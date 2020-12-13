United Way Planning Virtual Holiday Open House

The Salina Area United Way is planning a virtual event to get you in the spirit of the season. The agency is planning a virtual holiday open house this week.

According to the United Way, Executive Director Claire Mullen, and Program Predictor Brenda Gutierrez will be a part of the virtual holiday event. They will get you in the Christmas spirit by reading some letters to Santa, taking viewers on a virtual of their new office, an offering a campaign update.

The agency is making a fund-raising push as the year is winding down on its 2020 campaign which has a goal of $550,000.

The Salina Area United Way Virtual Holiday Open House is this Tuesday evening beginning at 5:00.It will be shared online live via the agency’s Facebook page.