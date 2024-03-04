United Way Planning Prom Pop Up Event

The Salina Area United way is planning a prom inspired pop up event.

According to the agency, “Forever Young Prom” is a spring pop up bar event taking place on Saturday, April 20th from 10:00PM – 2:00AM at YaYa’s Euro Bistro.

Forever Young Prom is designed to be a night out in your best 80’s and/or tacky prom outfit. Come see YaYa’s Euro Bistro turn into a throwback prom night, filled with decorations, a dance floor and all.

Entertainment for the big night includes a DJ spinning the best throwback tunes and a photobooth to capture your memories with other prom attendees.

Tickets for Forever Young are $35 and include one free themed cocktail and access to a free snack buffet, provided by YaYa’s during the night. Additional themed and original drinks, as well as themed shots, will be available to purchase at the cash bar.

Don’t miss out on taking a look at two silent auction items for the night: a large and small private room for you and your closest friends or coworkers to enjoy bottle service and VIP treatment throughout the night.

The Forever Young Prom Pop Up Bar Private Rooms are officially up for bidding. The auction is open for the general public and businesses to bid on until Friday, April 5th.

The business or party who bids the highest on each room will have their name showcased in front of each specific room throughout the whole night of the event.

Dollars raised from the auction rooms, ticket sales, and 10% of all alcohol sales from the night will go back to Salina Area United Way to support the agency’s 2023-2024 Campaign and Funded Partners, which are 13 amazing nonprofit organizations in our community, and the Salina Area United Way Childcare Initiative that is combating the ongoing childcare issue in Saline County.

Only 150 tickets will be sold for the night of the event.

_ _ _

View the rooms + bid now: https://buff.ly/3TnrQYM