United Way Opens Make A Difference Grants

The Salina Area United Way has announced details about the 2021 Make A Difference Grant funding process.

According to the organization, they are awarding $140,000 in Make A Difference Grants this year. The purpose of the Make A Difference grant is to be responsive to community needs. Consideration will be given to programs which make a difference in our communities. The Salina Area United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community.

All 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization or Government/Public or Educational Institution or Church or Other organizations in the Salina Area United Way 10 county service area (Saline, Ottawa, Cloud, Republic, Jewell, Mitchell, Lincoln, Ellsworth, Russell, Osborne) which provide programs with measurable impact in one of our three locally determined focus areas, are eligible to apply for funding. The 2021 Make A Difference Grant application is available and should be submitted on the website at https://www.unitedwaysalina.org/grant-application.

“Thanks to the generosity of local companies, foundations, and individuals, we are able to continue our important efforts to change the odds for families and individuals in our community,” said Claire Mullen, Executive Director for Salina Area United Way.

SAUW has adopted three community goals in the Impact Areas of Health, Education, and Financial Stability:

HEALTH: Increase the number of youth and adults who are healthy and avoiding risky behavior

EDUCATION: Raise the graduation rate

FINANCIAL STABILITY: Reduce the number of families who are financially unstable

Funds raised by the Salina Area United Way are awarded through competitive grants. The Make A Difference Grant application opens Friday, March 19, 2021 and all applications will be due by Friday, April 23, 2021, noon, CST. All applications need to be submitted online at https://www.unitedwaysalina.org/grant-application. The maximum annual grant awarded to applicants will not exceed $10,000. Due to limited funding, partial grants may be awarded.

For more information about Salina Area United Way, visit www.unitedwaysalina.org. Or, contact Salina Area United Way at 785-827-1312.