United Way Kickoff $25K Matching Funds

Thanks to a generous donation, $25,000 in matching funds will be available during the Salina Area United Way’s campaign kickoff event.

The organization says Richard and Sallie Morrison have donated $25,000 in matching funds to make donations on the big day go even further in creating impact for the community and the nine United Way Funded Partners.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of both Richard and Sallie Morrison and their dedication to giving back to our local nonprofit organizations and believing in the incredible work our Funded Partners do throughout our community,” says MacKenzie Morris, Director of Marketing and Grants at Salina Area United Way.

Every year, Salina Area United Way’s Kickoff Event signifies the start of Campaign Season, where nearly $500,000 every campaign year is donated to the United Way to immediately impact local nonprofit organizations and their missions in the Salina community.

Salina Area United Way will be kicking off the 2022-2023 Campaign season with a revamped version of their Campaign Kick-Off Event, United Happy Hour, on Thursday, September 22 from 4pm-7pm at United Capital Management of Kansas’s new event space: The Sullivan. This year, when community members donate to Campaign or turn in their Workplace Campaign pledge forms on the big day, their donation will be matched, up to 50%, to make an even greater impact on our community and the United Way Funded Partner nonprofit organizations.

United Happy Hour will be the biggest kick-off event to date, all centered around an evening of giving back. United Happy Hour will be a happy hour style event, including music, a cash bar, pizza graciously donated by Gambinos Pizza, a dunk tank competition, sponsored by Equity Bank, for Funded Partners to win a $1,000 cash pot for their organization, nonprofit booths set up during the event to learn more about the great work the nine Funded Partners are doing in the community, and a giveaway of two Brett Young tickets, donated by The Stiefel Theatre, for attendees at the event.

_ _ _

Courtesy photo: from left donors Sallie and Richard Morrison present a $25,000 check to Clair Ludes and MacKenzie Morris from the United Way.