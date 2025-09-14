United Way Charity Day Expanded to Give Back Block Party

The return of a Salina business’s one-day focus to the help the Salina Area United is expanding.

According to the agency, Tidal Wave Auto Spa’s annual Charity Day this coming Friday, September 19th, has a new twist. The community is invited to join in a full “Give Back Block Party” packed with food, fun, and local givebacks.

For the second year in a row, the United Way was chosen as the local nonprofit beneficiary of Tidal Wave’s Charity Day, with 50% of every car wash purchased directly benefiting the oragnization.

The giving doesn’t stop there. Throughout the day, the Block Party will feature even more ways to give back and enjoy:

Dine Out for Good Panera Bread – 20% of sales donated back to SAUW with flyer or code FUND4U at checkout. IHOP – 20% of all sales benefiting SAUW. Wanderlust Foodie Truck – Serving smashburgers and drinks, with 10% of sales supporting SAUW.

Win Big Purchase a single wash or make a donation to be entered into a $100 Tidal Wave gift card drawing.



“Being selected for a second year as Tidal Wave’s charity partner is such an honor,” said Christina Small, Executive Director of Salina Area United Way. “This year, we wanted to go even bigger by turning Charity Day into a Give Back Block Party where the whole community can celebrate, have fun, and directly support programs that strengthen Salina.”

The Give Back Block Party will run from 8 AM to 8 PM at Tidal Wave Auto Spa, 2351 S. 9th Street, Salina.

All proceeds raised will support Salina Area United Way’s mission is to strengthen North Central Kansas by uniting people and resources to build resilient, thriving communities.