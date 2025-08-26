United Way Expanding Reach, Impact

The Salina Area United Way is ready to kick-off its new campaign, and is striving to expand its reach and impact across North Central Kansas.

According to the United Way, as part of its refreshed mission and vision, the agency will be focusing on building new resources and programs to strengthen all ten counties it serves:

Saline

Ellsworth

Ottawa

Cloud

Republic

Mitchell

Lincoln

Russell

Jewell

Osborne

“Our goal is simple: to unite people and resources in ways that create resilient, thriving communities,” said Christina Small, Executive Director of the Salina Area United Way. “This expansion is about being more intentional with our efforts, ensuring that every county in our region feels the impact of United Way’s work. And just as importantly, every dollar raised will stay in that local county, invested back into their communities.”

One area of immediate focus will be the continued growth of the Early Childcare Initiative, which will soon expand to support in-home childcare providers in addition to licensed centers. This work is designed to address one of the region’s most pressing challenges—accessible and affordable childcare—while also supporting providers who play a vital role in early childhood development.

As part of this growth, United Way will place its Funded Partner program on a one-year pause to allow greater focus on expanding its reach and initiatives. This pause will not reduce or cut any existing programs or resources; instead, it allows the organization to focus on building new opportunities that will strengthen families and communities across the region. As United Way evolves its approach, it remains deeply committed to the organizations that make our region stronger. Many of these partners will continue working alongside United Way through new collaborative initiatives, ensuring that vital programs remain supported while the organization extends its impact across all ten counties.

“This is an exciting moment for us,” added Christina. “We’re not stepping back from our community—we’re stepping up to serve more people, in more places, and in more meaningful ways than ever before.”

Community members and supporters are invited to learn more at the Business After Hours & Campaign Kick-off on Thursday, September 25, 2025, from 5:00–7:00 p.m. at 328 N. Ohio St., Salina, KS.

The Salina Area United Way invites community members, businesses, and partners to join them in this next chapter of growth. Together, the organization believes North Central Kansas can be stronger, more connected, and better equipped to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

For more information about Salina Area United Way’s mission and initiatives, please visit www.unitedwaysalina.org.