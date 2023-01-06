United Way Event Raises $30K

A year-end Salina Area United Way fundraiser generated $30,000 for the organization.

According to the United Way, a total of $30,000 was raised thanks to the community and attendees at their latest fundraising event, Dueling Pianos Christmas 2022, on Saturday, December 17 at Tony’s Pizza Event Center. This year’s event saw a $10,000 increase in dollars raised from the previous Dueling Pianos Christmas in 2021.

A Dueling Pianos Christmas was a benefit for the Salina Area United Way’s 2022-2023 Annual Campaign, raising funds for their nine Funded Partners. This 2nd Annual Dueling Pianos Christmas had 640 people in attendance. The dueling pianos entertainment throughout the night was provided by the talented HiFi Productions, featuring Ryan McCall of Joe’s Pet Project.

“We are so grateful to all of the people and businesses who attended, gave back, and volunteered to help make our 2nd Annual Dueling Pianos Christmas a huge success,” says Claire Ludes, Executive Director of Salina Area United Way. “The dollars raised from the event will significantly impact our 2022-2023 Campaign, which ultimately turns around and impacts our nine Funded Partners who do great and crucial work within our community. Our mission is to Strengthen Our Community and thanks to our generous community, we are making huge strides in being able to do just that!”

For more information about Salina Area United Way and their 2022-2023 Campaign and how you can give to “Strengthen Our Community”, visit www.unitedwaysalina.org, or contact the Salina Area United Way office at 785-827-1312.