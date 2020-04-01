United Way Continues Raising Relief Funds, Awards Funds to Organizations in Need

The Salina Area United Way continues to see support in their efforts to raise funds for the SAUW COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

The fund, which was started on March 23rd, has already surpassed $53,000.

The United Way says with many donations from individuals, John & Karen Mize Charitable Fund, Kent Johnson, Christina Litwiller, Larry & Shirley Day, Valerie & Roger Coberly, David & Donna Munsch, Michael & Lexie Weiser, Amy & Jeremy Schreiner, in the community and continued support from local businesses like Capitol Federal®, who donated $12,500 and The Bank of Tescott who contributed $2,000, SAUW has raised a total of $53,855 thus far.

Jake Wise, Branch Manager of the Capitol Federal branch located at 2550 S 9th Street said, “As a True Blue® friend of the Salina community, CapFed is proud to be able to gift this donation from the Capitol Federal Foundation® to help those struggling with burdens COVID-19 has caused. We applaud and thank the Salina Area United Way for setting up this Emergency Relief Fund to help people and families in need during this difficult time.”

Salina Area United Way in addition has begun awarding already raised funds to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, groups fiscally sponsored by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, or other charitable organizations able to receive a tax-deductible contribution, such as schools, faith-based organizations, and other public entities. The following have been awarded:

Saline County Department of Senior Services (Salina, KS) – $5,000 to provide dry food commodities and daily essentials such as soaps, toilet paper, and other needed items to seniors.

– $5,000 to provide dry food commodities and daily essentials such as soaps, toilet paper, and other needed items to seniors. St John’s Missionary Baptist Church (Salina, KS) – $5,000 to provide supper to youth and seniors.

– $5,000 to provide supper to youth and seniors. Twin Valley Education Foundation (Bennington, KS) – $2,500 to provide food, rent or utilities, health needs such as insurance coverage, and educational needs such as internet services.

– $2,500 to provide food, rent or utilities, health needs such as insurance coverage, and educational needs such as internet services. Solomon Valley Community Foundation (Mitchell County, Beloit, KS) – $500 to create a program for Buy One Get One, where local gift card purchases will be matched with gift cards for grocery assistance for local families in need.

– $500 to create a program for Buy One Get One, where local gift card purchases will be matched with gift cards for grocery assistance for local families in need. Post Rock Family Services & St John Lutheran Church (Russell, KS) – $2,000 to provide meals to youth

– $2,000 to provide meals to youth Communities in Schools of Mid-America (Salina, KS) – $5,000 to provide basic needs, food, and educational material via technology to students and families at Lakewood Middle School and Central High School.

Donations can still be made to the SAUW COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund in three easy ways:

Online at www.unitedwaysalina.org/sauw- covid-19

Text “TOGETHERUNITED” at 41444

Mail a check to Salina Area United Way, 210 E Walnut #100, Salina, KS 67401. Please include “Relief Fund” in the memo.

This is a great opportunity to take advantage of the $300 Universal Charitable Deduction created through the CARES Act.

To download a grant application, visit our website at https://www.unitedwaysalina. org/covid-19, include a copy of your non-profit status and return a copy to [email protected]. Your application will be reviewed within 2 business days. The maximum grant awarded to applicants will not exceed $5,000.

For more information about Salina Area United Way, visit www.unitedwaysalina.org. Or, contact Salina Area United Way at 785-827-1312.