United Way Campaign Kicks Off Thursday

The Salina Area United Way will be kick off its 2022-2023 Campaign season this week.

According to the United Way, a revamped version of their Campaign Kick-Off Event, United Happy Hour, will be held on Thursday from 4pm-7pm at United Capital Management of Kansas’s new event space: The Sullivan.

United Happy Hour will be the biggest kick-off event to date, all centered around an evening of giving back. United Happy Hour will be a happy hour style event, including music, a cash bar, pizza graciously donated by Gambinos Pizza, a dunk tank competition, sponsored by Equity Bank, for Funded Partners to win a $1,000 cash pot for their organization, nonprofit booths set up during the event to learn more about the great work the nine Funded Partners are doing in the community, and a giveaway of two Brett Young tickets, donated by The Stiefel Theatre, for attendees at the event.

This year, when community members donate to Campaign or turn in their Workplace Campaign pledge forms on the big day, their donation will be matched, up to 50%, to make an even greater impact on our community and the United Way Funded Partner nonprofit organizations. Thanks to a generous donation from Richard and Sallie Morrison , $25,000 in matching funds will be available during the Salina Area United Way’s campaign kickoff event.

Every year, Salina Area United Way’s Kickoff Event signifies the start of Campaign Season, where nearly $500,000 every campaign year is donated to the United Way to immediately impact local nonprofit organizations and their missions in the Salina community.