United Way Awards COVID-19 Grants

Funding has been award through a special new fund established at Salina Area Unite Way. The agency says qualified recipients have received help through the SAUW COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

The following funding has been awarded:

Salina Area Technical College Foundation (Salina, KS) – $500 to assist students with the following basic needs rent, utilities, food, gas, bus passes, etc.

New Community Christian Church (Salina, KS) – $500 to place non-perishable items in the Blessing Boxes located at New Community Christian Church, Martin Luther Day Care, and Schilling Grade School.

Salina Public Library (Salina, KS) – $2000 to provide resources for both students and educators increasing the number of digital checkouts for library card holders. Providing a greater number of materials and easier access to support parents by providing a plethora of free digital resources for our children's education.

Salina Housing Authority (Salina, KS) – $5000 to assist families with covering a portion of costs for basic needs such as food, utilities, move-in supplies for tenants and their families who are participating in the Shelter Plus Care and Non-Elderly and Disable programs.

Salina YMCA (Salina, KS) – $2000 to assist in purchasing food for children that cannot be reimbursed by The Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Catholic Charities (Salina, KS) – $2000 to assist households with the following basic needs rent, utilities, and prescriptions.

Republic County Hospital (Republic County) – $5000 to purchase a testing module for a Cepheld instrument which was recently approved by the FDA for testing of COVID-19.

Sylvan Lucas High School (Sylvan Gove, KS) – $1575 to purchase 9 hot spots for families that need internet access to allow students to continue receiving their education from home without interruption.

Love Inc of Ottawa County (Minneapolis, KS) – $1000 to purchase food for the food pantry.

Minneapolis Chamber (Minneapolis, KS) – $500 to create a program for Buy One Get One, where local gift card purchases will be matched with gift cards for grocery assistance for local families in need.

Miltonvale Education Charitable Fund (Miltonvale, KS) – $500 to assist families with the following basic needs of food, utilities, rent, etc.

The Salina Area United Way would also like to recognize the following individuals and business that have donated to the Relief Fund Barbara & Greg Goode, Melanie Stavropoulos, Troy Ethridge, Rose Hieger, Morrie Soderberg & Nex-Tech Wireless.

Donations can still be made to the SAUW COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund in three easy ways:

Online at www.unitedwaysalina.org/sauw-covid-19

Text “TOGETHERUNITED” at 41444

Mail a check to Salina Area United Way, 210 E Walnut #100, Salina, KS 67401. Please include “Relief Fund” in the memo.

This is a great opportunity to take advantage of the $300 Universal Charitable Deduction created through the CARES Act.

To download a grant application, visit https://www.unitedwaysalina.org/covid-19 , include a copy of your non-profit status and return a copy to [email protected] . Your application will be reviewed within 2 business days. The maximum grant awarded to applicants will not exceed $5,000.