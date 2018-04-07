United Jet Service Starts Monday

A new era in air service begins for Salina and North Central Kansas during the noon hour Monday. At 12:30 PM United Airlines flight #5023 will arrive. Operated by SkyWest Airlines, the flight from the Chicago International Airport will land at the Salina Airport to fanfare and celebration.

The inaugural flight will be met by local dignitaries and passengers bound for the Denver International Airport. Prior to departure to Denver at 1:00 PM City of Salina city commissioner, Melissa Rose Hodges will lead a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the arrival of jet service.

The Bombardier CRJ-200 jet arriving from the Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport will be honored with a traditional water cannon salute.

Those attending will be treated to Chicago style hot dogs served by Salina’s newest, gourmet mobile food kitchen, Relish. Relish owners Rod Meier and chef Grant Wagner will serve their creative version of a traditional Chicago hot dog. Relish will serve from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Salina Airport Authority executive director, Tim Rogers said “there are few greater contributions to economic development than quality airline service. The start of United service, operated by SkyWest Airlines, to Chicago and Denver will increase business opportunities for Salina and North Central Kansas. United flights will enable faster movement of passengers to national and international destinations.”

Salina has been without commercial air service for a little over a week. Early last week commercial flights in and out of Salina were halted. Great Lakes Airlines, the air carrier which was serving Salina, suspended flights. Great Lakes was forced to cease flight operations by its creditors. At the time, SkyWest was already set to take over air service.