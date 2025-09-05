United Is The Way: Salina United Way Rebrands

United Way Worldwide has recently launched a brand refresh, emphasizing the power of mobilizing communities so that all can thrive.

According to the Salina Area United Way, they have built on this moment and embraced the brand refresh by updating their logo, impact pillars, and mission statement. The organization is sharpening its focus on the work they do and the people they serve.

The Mission: To strengthen North Central Kansas by uniting people and resources to build resilient, thriving communities.

The organization is proud to serve 10 counties across the region: Saline, Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Osborne, Republic, and Russell.