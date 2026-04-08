United Away Awards $346,462 Early Childcare Initiative Grants

The Salina Area United Way has awarded Early Childcare Initiative Fund (ECIF) grants for the 2026–2027 cycle, marking another step forward in strengthening early childhood care in Saline and Ellsworth Counties.
According to the agency, this year, ECIF awarded a total of $346,462 in grants to support wage supplements, longevity stipends, non-traditional hour care, and other targeted initiatives for local childcare providers. The funding aims to help providers expand access, retain talented staff, and improve quality of care for children and families in the region.
Grant Recipients Include:
Wage Supplement Grants (Centers):
- Magnolia Kids
- St. Mary’s Love and Learn
- Martin Luther King Childcare Salina Child Care Association
Longevity Stipends (Centers):
- St. Mary’s Love and Learn
- Salina Child Care Association
- CAPS
- Magnolia Kids
Wage Supplement Grants (In-Home Providers):
- Alicia Thompson — Thompson’s Turtle Tots
- Ashley Mendez — Little Rebels Daycare
- Bonnie Sanchez — Bonnie’s Grow and Thrive Daycare
- Dove Sarikh — Education Station
- Felicia York — Little Sprouts Child Care
- Jessica LeFort — Jessi’s Jumping Kangaroos
- Jodi Owen — Creative Minds Childcare
- Molly Hasse — Dazzle Daycare
- Molly Lubbers-Hogan — A Place to Grow
- Morgan Austin — Small Smiles Childcare
- Nicole George — Curious George Daycare
- Patricia Knight — Babes-N-Tots
- Susan Brake — Susan Jean Brake Day Care Home
- Tami Niehoff — Tots & Tods Childcare
- Teela Martinez — Teela’s Child Care
- Terri Jo Hendricks — Terri Jo Hendricks Daycare Home
- Vanessa Corona — Tiny Adventures Daycare
Non-Traditional Hours Grants (In-Home Providers):
- Alicia Thompson — Thompson’s Turtle Tots
- Felicia York — Little Sprouts Child Care
- Jessica LeFort — Jessi’s Jumping Kangaroos
- Jodi Owen — Creative Minds Childcare
- Meghan Carter — Meghan’s Munchkins
- Nicole George — Curious George Daycare
- Tami Niehoff — Tots & Tods Childcare
- Terri Jo Hendricks — Terri Jo Hendricks Daycare Home
- Vanessa Corona — Tiny Adventures Daycare
“These grants reflect our ongoing commitment to supporting child care providers who are the backbone of our community,” said Michelle Groopman, Early Childcare Initiative Director of Salina Area United Way. “By investing in their workforce, we are investing in families, children, and the long-term health of our local economy.”
The program expanded this year to include in-home providers and providers in Ellsworth County, made possible through a Child Care Zones grant awarded in September 2025. The Kansas Child Care Zones grant is a 2025–2026 pilot program funded by a federal Preschool Development Grant (PDG B-5) and is designed to address local child care shortages through community-driven solutions. The initiative supports regional efforts to increase childcare capacity, strengthen the workforce, and enhance quality across the early childhood system.
Salina Area United Way continues to emphasize that ECIF is more than funding—it’s about creating strong partnerships, providing technical assistance, and fostering a resilient early childhood system.
Local partners who have supported the Early Childcare Initiative include:
- Great Plains Manufacturing – Diamond Donor
- Earl Bane Foundation
- Salina Regional Health Foundation
- Equity Bank
- Superior Contracting and Manufacturing Services
- Manufacturing
- Bergkamp
- Nex-Tech
- Exline
- Salina Family Healthcare Center
- Jack Wilson Charitable Trust
- Generous private donors
For more information about ECIF, or to learn how to apply for future grant cycles, visit unitedwaysalina.org or contact Salina Area United Way.