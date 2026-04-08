United Away Awards $346,462 Early Childcare Initiative Grants

The Salina Area United Way has awarded Early Childcare Initiative Fund (ECIF) grants for the 2026–2027 cycle, marking another step forward in strengthening early childhood care in Saline and Ellsworth Counties.

According to the agency, this year, ECIF awarded a total of $346,462 in grants to support wage supplements, longevity stipends, non-traditional hour care, and other targeted initiatives for local childcare providers. The funding aims to help providers expand access, retain talented staff, and improve quality of care for children and families in the region.

Grant Recipients Include:

Wage Supplement Grants (Centers):

Magnolia Kids

St. Mary’s Love and Learn

Martin Luther King Childcare Salina Child Care Association

Longevity Stipends (Centers):

St. Mary’s Love and Learn

Salina Child Care Association

CAPS

Magnolia Kids

Wage Supplement Grants (In-Home Providers):

Alicia Thompson — Thompson’s Turtle Tots

Ashley Mendez — Little Rebels Daycare

Bonnie Sanchez — Bonnie’s Grow and Thrive Daycare

Dove Sarikh — Education Station

Felicia York — Little Sprouts Child Care

Jessica LeFort — Jessi’s Jumping Kangaroos

Jodi Owen — Creative Minds Childcare

Molly Hasse — Dazzle Daycare

Molly Lubbers-Hogan — A Place to Grow

Morgan Austin — Small Smiles Childcare

Nicole George — Curious George Daycare

Patricia Knight — Babes-N-Tots

Susan Brake — Susan Jean Brake Day Care Home

Tami Niehoff — Tots & Tods Childcare

Teela Martinez — Teela’s Child Care

Terri Jo Hendricks — Terri Jo Hendricks Daycare Home

Vanessa Corona — Tiny Adventures Daycare

Non-Traditional Hours Grants (In-Home Providers):

Alicia Thompson — Thompson’s Turtle Tots

Felicia York — Little Sprouts Child Care

Jessica LeFort — Jessi’s Jumping Kangaroos

Jodi Owen — Creative Minds Childcare

Meghan Carter — Meghan’s Munchkins

Nicole George — Curious George Daycare

Tami Niehoff — Tots & Tods Childcare

Terri Jo Hendricks — Terri Jo Hendricks Daycare Home

Vanessa Corona — Tiny Adventures Daycare

“These grants reflect our ongoing commitment to supporting child care providers who are the backbone of our community,” said Michelle Groopman, Early Childcare Initiative Director of Salina Area United Way. “By investing in their workforce, we are investing in families, children, and the long-term health of our local economy.”

The program expanded this year to include in-home providers and providers in Ellsworth County, made possible through a Child Care Zones grant awarded in September 2025. The Kansas Child Care Zones grant is a 2025–2026 pilot program funded by a federal Preschool Development Grant (PDG B-5) and is designed to address local child care shortages through community-driven solutions. The initiative supports regional efforts to increase childcare capacity, strengthen the workforce, and enhance quality across the early childhood system.

Salina Area United Way continues to emphasize that ECIF is more than funding—it’s about creating strong partnerships, providing technical assistance, and fostering a resilient early childhood system.

Local partners who have supported the Early Childcare Initiative include:

Great Plains Manufacturing – Diamond Donor

Earl Bane Foundation

Salina Regional Health Foundation

Equity Bank

Superior Contracting and Manufacturing Services

Manufacturing

Bergkamp

Nex-Tech

Exline

Salina Family Healthcare Center

Jack Wilson Charitable Trust

Generous private donors

For more information about ECIF, or to learn how to apply for future grant cycles, visit unitedwaysalina.org or contact Salina Area United Way.