Unique Chance to Learn Law Enforcement

KSAL StaffFebruary 8, 2018

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office in a joint effort with the Salina Police Department is set to host the Advanced Citizen’s Academy again this spring.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that this is a unique chance for residents to go behind the badge and learn how officers work in the field. Applications are being accepted from now through February 18, 2018.

Sheriff Soldan says participants will share a ride with a patrol officer, learn more about sobriety testing, focus on use of force issues and weapons training.

The class will be held Wednesday evenings and runs March 28, 2018 to May 16, 2018.

Graduation from a previous Citizen’s Academy is required to participate in the advance class.

Those interested can apply online at www.salinesheriff.org, or in person at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office front desk located at 251 North 10th Street.

