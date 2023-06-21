Union Vote Today

Machinists who work at Spirit AeroSystems are set to vote on a proposed contract today.

The proposed contract between Spirit AeroSystems and the International Machinists and Aerospace Workers calls for a 16-percent pay increase over the course of the deal that could rise to 34-percent with other factors added in.

The contract also includes voluntary Sunday overtime and a nearly 15-percent increase in retirement benefits.

The current contract between Spirit AeroSystems and the union expires on Friday.