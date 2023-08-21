Unclaimed Property Event Coming to Salina

Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson will be at the Saline County Courthouse Kansas State Treasurer on Thursday with a mission to give back. He’ll be at the Saline County Court House assisting anyone seeking to find out of they have unclaimed property.

The state is in possession of millions of dollars in unclaimed property, upwards of $500 million in property that is unclaimed.

According to Johnson, it is estimated that one in 10 people nationwide has unclaimed property – so it’s worth checking regularly to see if you, your family or friends have funds available to claim.

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA) estimates that nearly 33 million people in the United States has unclaimed property: financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens, and the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are submitted to the state. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, safe deposit boxes, and unused rebate cards.

Sometimes third-parties contact individuals offering to assist in filing claims for a fee. While some of these third-party “finders” are operating legally, there are also bad actors who use the promise of assistance in claiming property as a hook for scams. Johnson reminded Kansans that it is always free to search and file claims through the State Treasurer’s website at https://kansascash.ks.gov.

Johnson will be at the Saline County Court House on Thursday afternoon from 1:00 till 3:00. Stop by or search for your unclaimed property now at https://KansasCash.KS.go