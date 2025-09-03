Unauthorized Drones Over Military Bases Prohibited

The Fort Riley Garrison Command reminds the public that flying small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS), commonly known as drones, over Fort Riley or any affiliated military lands in Kansas is strictly prohibited without prior authorization.

Federal law and Department of Defense policy designate military installations as “No Drone Zones.” Unauthorized drone operations pose serious risks to personnel, infrastructure, and national security. Violators may face criminal prosecution, civil penalties, and confiscation of equipment.

“Fort Riley is committed to maintaining the safety and security of our soldiers, families, and mission-critical operations,” said Col. Gerald A. Nunziato, Fort Riley Garrison Commander. “We ask the public to respect these boundaries and avoid flying drones near or over the installation.”

This restriction applies to all civilian drone operators, hobbyists, and commercial entities. The prohibited area includes Fort Riley proper, training ranges, and any federally controlled lands under Fort Riley’s jurisdiction.

Authorized Use

Drone operations may be permitted only under strict conditions for official government use, research, or media coverage. Requests must be submitted in advance to the Fort Riley Public Affairs Office and approved by the Garrison Commander and Directorate of Emergency Services.

Know Before You Fly

To learn more about restricted airspace and safe drone operation, visit the FAA at https://www.faa.gov/uas/getting_started/b4ufly.

Help keep Fort Riley safe. Don’t fly drones near military property.