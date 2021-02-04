UK Variant COVID Discovered In Kansas

The state of Kansas is reporting its first UK Variant COVID-19 case. Health officials say the case was discovered this week in Ellis County. Officials do not know how the person contracted the UK Variant.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, A case investigation is being conducted to determine how the person became infected with this particular variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as if others may have been exposed. No further details are being released concerning the patient, including demographics.

“This finding does not change our public health recommendations. We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions: follow isolation and quarantine recommendations, practice physical distancing, wearing masks, good hygiene, staying home if ill and getting the vaccine if you are able to, once the supply is sufficient,” Dr. Norman, KDHE Secretary, said.

This variant was first reported in the U.S. at the end of December 2020. It has now been found in 33 U.S. states.

Evidence from the UK indicates that this variant spreads much more quickly through the population and, given that fact, may rapidly increase the number of hospitalizations and deaths. More studies are needed to confirm this finding.