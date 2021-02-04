Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Overcast and Windy

Hi: 41 ° | Lo: 34 °

UK Variant COVID Discovered In Kansas

Todd PittengerFebruary 4, 2021

The state of Kansas is reporting its first UK Variant COVID-19 case. Health officials say the case was discovered this week in Ellis County. Officials do not know how the person contracted the UK Variant.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, A case investigation is being conducted to determine how the person became infected with this particular variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as if others may have been exposed. No further details are being released concerning the patient, including demographics.

“This finding does not change our public health recommendations. We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions: follow isolation and quarantine recommendations, practice physical distancing, wearing masks, good hygiene, staying home if ill and getting the vaccine if you are able to, once the supply is sufficient,” Dr. Norman, KDHE Secretary, said.

This variant was first reported in the U.S. at the end of December 2020. It has now been found in 33 U.S. states.

Evidence from the UK indicates that this variant spreads much more quickly through the population and, given that fact, may rapidly increase the number of hospitalizations and deaths. More studies are needed to confirm this finding.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Beware of New Unemployment Phishing...

Please be aware that another fraudulent SMS (e.g. texting) phishing attempt is being distributed on ...

February 4, 2021 Comments

UK Variant COVID Discovered In Kans...

COVID-19 Top News

February 4, 2021

More Than $3.6 Million in FEMA Assi...

COVID-19 Top News

February 4, 2021

K-State Completes 2021 Class with S...

Sports News

February 3, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Beware of New Unemploymen...
February 4, 2021Comments
70 New COVID Cases, 1 New...
February 3, 2021Comments
VanZant Embraces Zoo at C...
February 3, 2021Comments
Toolbox Stolen From Bed o...
February 3, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices