UH’s Shead, K-State’s Kaluma Collect Big 12 Men’s Basketball Week 16 Accolades

Houston’s Jamal Shead (player) and K-State’s Arthur Kaluma (newcomer) earned Big 12 men’s basketball awards for Week 16. Kaluma was honored for the third time this season while Shead picked up his second accolade.



Shead led Houston to wins over a pair of Top-11 opponents in No. 6 Iowa State and at No. 11 Baylor as the Cougars took over sole possession of first place in the Big 12 with four games remaining in the regular season. He led UH in minutes played (40.0 mpg), field goals (11), field goal attempts (27) and assists (8.0 apg) while tying for the team lead in scoring (19.0 ppg) and second in free throws (13), free throw attempts (14) and free throw percentage (92.9). Shead led all players in the ISU win with 26 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field and 12-of-13 shooting from the free throw line. It was his fourth 20-point game of the season and the seventh of his career. The senior guard also led all players with six assists and +14 plus-minus and was second with three steals while playing nearly 38 minutes against the Cyclones. Shead recorded his third double-double of the season with 12 points and a game-high 10 assists with only two turnovers versus BU. He added four rebounds and a steal in Houston’s first win at Baylor since the 1995-96 season. He is the only Cougar with points-rebounds and points-assists double-doubles in 2023-24. The health major joined with teammates forward J’Wan Roberts and guard Ryan Elvin on the 117th win of their careers, making them the winningest four-year class in Houston history.



Kaluma averaged 22.5 points on 46.4 percent shooting, including 44.4 percent from 3-point range, and 88.2 percent (15-of-17) from the free throw line with 8.5 rebounds in helping K-State go 1-1 this past week. He led the Wildcats in both scoring (17) and rebounding (7) in a narrow loss at Texas to go with two assists and a block in 37 minutes. The junior forward posted his first career 25-point, 10-rebound performance in the 84-74 win over No. 25/21 BYU. He scored a career-high 28 points on 8-of-11 field goals, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range, and 10-of-12 free throws to go with a game-high 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 39 minutes. It marked Kaluma’s eighth career double-double, including his team-leading fifth this season. The 28 points surpassed his previous high of 27 points, also scored against BYU while playing at Creighton in 2022. It marked his ninth career 20-point effort, including his fifth this season. The health and nutrition major has now scored in double figures in six straight games.



Big 12 Players of the Week

Player:

Nov. 13: Ja’Kobe Walter, BU, G, Fr.

Nov. 20: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.

Nov. 27: Kevin McCullar Jr., KU, G, Gr.

Dec. 4: Emanuel Miller, TCU, F, Sr.

Dec. 11: Arthur Kaluma, K-State, F, Jr.

Dec. 18: Micah Peavy, TCU, G, Sr.

Dec. 28: RaeQuan Battle, WVU, G, Sr.

Jan. 2: Pop Isaacs, TTU, G, So.

RaeQuan Battle, WVU, G, Sr.

Jan. 8: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.

Jan. 15: Emanuel Miller, TCU, F, Sr.

Jan. 22: Jamal Shead, UH, G, Sr.

Jan. 29: Emanuel Miller, TCU, F, Sr.

Feb. 5: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.

Feb. 12: Dylan Disu, UT, F, Gr.

Feb. 19: Jayden Nunn, BU, G, Jr.

Feb. 26: Jamal Shead, UH, G, Sr.



Newcomer:

Nov. 13: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.

Nov. 20: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.

Nov. 27: RayJ Dennis, BU, G, Sr.

Jaylin Sellers, UCF, G, Jr.

Dec. 4: Chance McMillian, TTU, G, Sr.

Dec. 11: Keshon Gilbert, ISU, G, Jr.

Dec. 18: Max Abmas, UT, G, Gr.

Dec. 28: RaeQuan Battle, WVU, G, Sr.

Jan. 2: Keshon Gilbert, ISU, G, Jr.

Jan. 8: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.

Jan. 15: Max Abmas, UT, G, Gr.

Jan. 22: Arthur Kaluma, K-State, F, Jr.

Jan. 29: Chance McMillian, TTU, G, Sr.

Feb. 5: Max Abmas, UT, G, Gr.

Feb. 12: Yves Missi, BU, C, Fr.

Feb. 19: Jayden Nunn, BU, G, Jr.

Feb. 26: Arthur Kaluma, K-State, F, Jr.