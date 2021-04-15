Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 39 °

UAS Virtual Academy For Teens Again Offered By Kansas State Polytechnic In June

Kansas State UniversityApril 15, 2021

Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus is again providing teenagers fascinated by drones with a fun learning opportunity this summer through the UAS Virtual Academy.

From June 21-25, the campus is offering an online unmanned aircraft systems program for ages 14 to 17. The academy invites participants to explore the world of drones by learning foundational aviation skills, flight maneuvers, safety procedures, and photography and videography basics, as well as receiving mentorship from Kansas State Polytechnic’s expert staff and students. The weeklong program costs $49 and participants must provide their own drone.

After registering and before the start of the academy, participants will be sent an instruction kit that includes essentials such as a logbook and landing pad to support the experience. Students will learn through a combination of online lessons and flight training that can be done anywhere they choose. The academy will provide drone fundamentals that strengthen awareness of regulations and safety, flight planning knowledge, flying techniques, and photography and video skills. In addition, industry experts will log on and give insight into potential careers. Those who successfully complete the program will be prepared to transition to a collegiate UAS degree program if desired.

Registration for the UAS Virtual Academy closes at noon June 11. To sign up, visit polytechnic.k-state.edu/uas-academy. Also on this website, participants can find recommendations for the suggested aircraft to purchase for the academy.

For additional questions, contact professional education and outreach at [email protected]. To explore Kansas State Polytechnic’s unmanned degree options, visit polytechnic.k-state.edu

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Watson selected KCAC Golfer of the ...

Troy Watson (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) is getting used to this. Watson was selected as the KCAC Men's G...

April 15, 2021 Comments

Kansas Wesleyan lands five on All-K...

Sports News

April 15, 2021

Bowling has three earn All-Conferen...

Sports News

April 15, 2021

Joseph Yesufu Signs to Play at KU

Sports News

April 15, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Apel, Brull Named To K-St...
April 15, 2021Comments
Senator Marshall Delivers...
April 15, 2021Comments
Hospital Observes Nationa...
April 15, 2021Comments
Police Chase Finds Drugs ...
April 14, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices