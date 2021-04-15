UAS Virtual Academy For Teens Again Offered By Kansas State Polytechnic In June

Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus is again providing teenagers fascinated by drones with a fun learning opportunity this summer through the UAS Virtual Academy.

From June 21-25, the campus is offering an online unmanned aircraft systems program for ages 14 to 17. The academy invites participants to explore the world of drones by learning foundational aviation skills, flight maneuvers, safety procedures, and photography and videography basics, as well as receiving mentorship from Kansas State Polytechnic’s expert staff and students. The weeklong program costs $49 and participants must provide their own drone.

After registering and before the start of the academy, participants will be sent an instruction kit that includes essentials such as a logbook and landing pad to support the experience. Students will learn through a combination of online lessons and flight training that can be done anywhere they choose. The academy will provide drone fundamentals that strengthen awareness of regulations and safety, flight planning knowledge, flying techniques, and photography and video skills. In addition, industry experts will log on and give insight into potential careers. Those who successfully complete the program will be prepared to transition to a collegiate UAS degree program if desired.

Registration for the UAS Virtual Academy closes at noon June 11. To sign up, visit polytechnic.k-state.edu/uas- academy. Also on this website, participants can find recommendations for the suggested aircraft to purchase for the academy.

For additional questions, contact professional education and outreach at [email protected]. To explore Kansas State Polytechnic’s unmanned degree options, visit polytechnic.k-state.edu.