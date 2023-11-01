U-turn Turns into DUI Charge

A Salina woman is facing charges for driving under the influence and damaging a utility box.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 50-year-old Amy Morgan Brooks was taken into custody after she allegedly jumped over a curb while making a U-turn in her Chevy Trailblazer and hit an A T & T utility box.

The accident happened in the 1700 block of W. Crawford on Tuesday night around 10:40pm.

Police say her husband was a passenger in the SUV and contacted authorities following the accident. The woman is facing charges for DUI and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.