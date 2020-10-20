U.S. Sen. Moran Works for Suicide Prevention

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) has helped lead the way to a new, simple 3-digit suicide prevention hotline that has now been signed into law by President Donald Trump.

As the technology and the transition behind the scenes is worked out the new 9-8-8 hotline number will not be activated for a couple of years, keeping the current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255 open to help.

Senator Moran joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Tuesday with some sobering numbers related to suicide from the U.S. Veteran’s Administration.

The legislation was introduced by U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Jack Reed (D-R.I.). The bipartisan legislation designates 9-8-8 as the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline.

Senator Moran said, “This pandemic has highlighted the need for modernized mental health and suicide prevention resources, and this easy to remember number will help connect callers in need of help with experts who can offer resources and hope to make it through a mental health crisis.”

For those seeking help the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline remains open at 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK).