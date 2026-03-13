U.S. Refueling Aircraft Lost Over Iraq

A U.S. military refueling tanker that’s part of Operation Epic Fury has crashed in western Iraq.

U.S. Central Command says it’s aware of the loss of a KC-135 Stratotanker and that two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, while the other landed safely.

CENTCOM says the incident happened in friendly airspace and was not due to hostile or friendly fire.

The status of the crew is unknown but officials say rescue efforts are ongoing.

Service members in a Kansas Air National Guard air refueling wing deployed in support of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran earlier this month. The 190th Air Refueling Wing is stationed at Forbes Field in Topeka, and is one of two refueling wings based in Kansas.