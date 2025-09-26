U.S. National Aerobatic Championships Return to Salina

Practice flights have started, and the competition begins this weekend on Sunday. The International Aerobatic Club (IAC) is again bringing the world’s premier aerobatic pilots to the sky over Salina as the 2025 U.S. National Aerobatic Championships take flight September 28 through October 3 at the Salina Regional Airport.

According to the Salina Airport Authority, spectators will witness world-class aerobatic competition as pilots from across the country vie for national titles in precision flying and breathtaking aerial maneuvers. The contest highlights not only the skill and discipline of the nation’s top aerobatic competitors but also Salina’s reputation as a hub for aviation excellence.

Event Highlights:

Dates: Sunday, September 28 – Friday, October 3, 2025

Spectator Viewing: Fossett Plaza, 2035 Beechcraft Road

Live Stream: Available on the International Aerobatic Club’s YouTube channel @EAAIAC

Schedule: The official contest schedule, including flight times, is posted on the IAC website at https://www.iac.org/nationals

Salina has proudly hosted the U.S. Nationals since 2019, offering an ideal central location and world-class facilities for both pilots and fans.

“Hosting the U.S. National Aerobatic Championships once again is an honor for the Salina community,” said Salina Airport Authority Executive Director Pieter Miller. “This event draws aviation enthusiasts from across the country and puts Salina on the national stage.”

The Salina Airport Authority, local partners, and volunteers are excited to welcome competitors, judges, and visitors for an unforgettable week celebrating the precision and artistry of aerobatic flight.