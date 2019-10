The U.S. justice department’s top prosecutor is planning to visit Kansas.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will stop in Topeka tomorrow morning before visiting Wichita for an event tomorrow afternoon.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran invited Barr to the Sunflower State as part of his work on the Senate Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Related Agencies, which oversees the department of justice.