A white truck stole an auto trailer from City Wide Storage on the evening of the 13th.

Surveillance video shows a white truck at City Wide Storage located at 440 N. Ohio. The video indicates the truck backed up to a trailer that was parked on the south side of the business at about 7:00 PM. The U-Haul auto transport trailer was stolen. Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL News the tag is AT4341X and the trailer is valued at $5,000.