Tyon Grant-Foster to Enter Transfer Portal

KU Athletics ReleaseMarch 29, 2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball head coach Bill Self announced Monday that junior guard Tyon Grant-Foster has entered the transfer portal.

“Tyon and I visited today and he told me of his intention of putting his name in the portal,” Self said. “I support that decision. We all have enjoyed Tyon being here. He is a tremendous young man that has a great future and we all support him moving forward in his basketball career.”

Grant-Foster played 22 games and averaged 8.2 minutes, 3.1 points and 2.2 rebounds for the Jayhawks in his lone season at KU in 2020-21. As a sophomore at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa, Grant-Foster was a NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention selection in 2019-20 where he led Indian Hills in scoring average at 16.5 points per game and blocked shots with 48. The Kansas City, Kansas, native averaged 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocked shots and made 1.7 3-pointers per game his sophomore season.

