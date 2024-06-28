Tylor Perry Signs Exhibit-10 Deal with Toronto Raptors

NBA 2K25 Summer League Schedule (July 12-22/Las Vegas)



MANHATTAN, Kan. – Departing senior guard Tylor Perry has realized his dreams of a professional basketball career with the signing of an Exhibition-10 deal with the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night (June 27).

Perry will be a part of the Raptors’ Summer League team, which play in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas from July 12-22. Toronto is scheduled to play 4 games, starting Saturday, July 13 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder and continuing Sunday, July 14 vs. the Denver Nuggets, Wednesday, July 17 vs. the Utah Jazz and Friday, July 19 vs. the Miami Heat. The championship rounds run Saturday-Monday, July 20-22.

A 5-foot-11, 180-pound guard from Fort Coffee, Okla., Perry spent one season at K-State, earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors after leading the Wildcats in several categories, including scoring (519), 3-point field goals made (93), free throws (160), assists (148) and minutes (2,238), while starting all 34 games. He scored in double figures in a team-best 24 games with 11 20-point performances. For the season, he averaged a team-best 15.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 36.4 minutes per game.

Perry scored nearly 2,500 points during his college career (2,490 points), which included stints at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College (2019-21), North Texas (2021-23) and K-State (2023-24). He posted double figures in 81 of his 101 career games at the Division I level with 30 20-point efforts and one 30-point performance. He led those teams to a combined 128-40 (.762) record with 4 20-win seasons, one NJCAA National Championship (2021), one NIT Championship (2023) and two conference titles (2021 KJCCC, 2022 C-USA).

In addition to his Big 12 honors, Perry earned a long list of accomplishments in college, which included 2023 NIT Most Outstanding Player, 2023 C-USA Player of the Year, 2022 C-USA Sixth Man of the Year, twice a First Team All-C-USA selection and 2021 NJCAA National Tournament MVP and NJCAA Second Team All-America accolades.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum salary NBA contract with a specific Exhibit 10 attachment built into it and no other bonuses. Exhibit 10 attachments allow the NBA team to convert a player’s one-year, minimum contract into a two-way contract but this must occur prior to the start of the regular season. These one-year deals are often non-guaranteed, which lets NBA teams waive the player and remove their cap hit from the team payroll.

