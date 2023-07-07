Two Wildcats Named to All-American Scholars Team

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State women’s golfers Noa Van Beek and Manon Donche-Gay were honored for their work in the classroom as they were named to the 2022-23 Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars Team.

It was the second-straight season Donche-Gay has picked up the award, while it was the first for Van Beek. Their honors push the Wildcats’ total to 20 All-American Scholar accolades since 2012.

The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. To be selected, a student-athlete must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher, be an amateur and on the team’s roster through the conclusion of the season, and have played in at least 50% of the team’s scheduled competitive rounds during the year.

Van Beek, a freshman this past season, played in eight events, finishing third on the team with a 74.67 stroke average. Her best finish of the year came at the Westbrook Invitational when she tied for 11th place at 3-under par 213.

Donche-Gay finished her Wildcat career by ranking second in school history with a 74.55 career stroke average. She played in all 10 team events and finished second on the team with a 74.07 average during the 2022-23 campaign, which ranked fourth in school history. Her best placing of the season was a tie for eighth at the FAU Paradise Invitational after putting together a 4-under par 212 score.