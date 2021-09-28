Two Vehicles Stolen and Found

Two alleged stolen vehicles were found yesterday, but their keys are still missing.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on the night of Sept. 26th, two vehicles owned by separate owners turned up missing. The first was a 2000 Lincoln Town Car taken from the 100 block of N. Columbia Avenue. The second was a 2016 Ford Mustang stolen from the 800 block of Highland Avenue. Both vehicles were parked in front of residences.

It is unknown how the Lincoln was taken, but the Mustang was locked, and its keys were in an enclosed porch at the owner’s house. It is believed someone entered the porch without permission and took the keys.

On the morning of Sept. 27th, an insurance company located the Mustang at 649 Westport Blvd, and the Lincoln was parked right next to it. Neither set of keys were recovered.

There are no suspects at this time.