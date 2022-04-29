Two Vehicles Hit Deer, Teen Injured

A passenger in an SUV was injured after two vehicles encountered the same deer west of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that as a 2004 GM Yukon and a 2003 Chevy Silverado approached each other on West Crawford Thursday night around 9:30pm – a deer crossed over the road and was struck by both.

Deputies say a 16-year-old passenger in the Yukon was injured, perhaps by the airbag and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

Both drivers, Lucia Garcia, 38 of Bavaria and Glen Miller, 31 of Brookville plus his passenger were not hurt in the accident.

The Chevy Silverado was towed from the scene.