Two Vehicles Damaged

KSAL StaffSeptember 27, 2021

The Salina Police Department is investigating the cause behind two damaged vehicles over the weekend.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an 18-year-old Salina resident reported his two vehicles were messed with between midnight and 6 a.m. on Sunday. The cars were parked on the street at the 1300 block of Arlington Drive.

One of the vehicles, a 2005 Mercury Montego, had its driver side window ripped off and other long dents on the side of the vehicle. The other car, a 2005 Nissan 350z, had sizable indentations on its body as well.

Video surveillance footage shows a vehicle passing by in the area between 4:00 and 4:15 a.m. that night, and as it drives by, the Montego’s driver’s window flies off. Police are not sure if the unidentified vehicle hit the damaged vehicles or if someone in the vehicle hit the damaged cars with an object.

The damage is estimated at $1,100.

 

