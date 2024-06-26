Two-Vehicle Crash, Salina Man Suffered Minor Injuries

A two-vehicle crash occurred on the 900 block of S Ohio, June 25th.

According to Sergeant Matthew Gawith, a 2017 Nissan Rogue rear-ended a 2004 Subaru Forester at 5:08 pm. Both vehicles were traveling on the outside lane going southbound on Ohio.

After the crash, the driver of the Subaru Forester, a 56-year old Salina man, went over the west curbline of Ohio and hit a sign. While, the driver of the Nissan Rogue, a 51-year old Salina woman, went over the east curbline through the intersection of Ohio and Republic.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue struck a pole, causing it to fall down and hit a parked car in a parking lot. Some businesses and houses in the area were without power due to crashed pole.

Sgt. Gawith tells KSAL, the 56-year old man of the Subaru suffered minor injuries, while the 51-year woman of the Nissan suffered no injuries.