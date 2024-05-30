Two-Vehicle Car Crash, Salina Woman Injured

A 66-year old Salina woman was injured following an accident occurred late afternoon on May 29th, in the K-140 and I-135 intersections.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL, a black Chevy Equinox exited the Northbound off-ramp. After making a complete stop and turning west, they did not see the yellow Chevy Monte Carlo coming from the west going east, resulting in a crash.

Heath Carlson, 47, and Trina Carlson, 45, of the Equinox suffered no injures. Kim Fowler, 66 driving the Monte Carlo suffered injuries to the neck and shoulder.

Fowler was transported by EMS to Salina Regional for treatment.

Photo courtesy: Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office