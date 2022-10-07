Salina, KS

Two Vehicle Burglaries

KSAL StaffOctober 7, 2022

Salina Police are investigating a couple of non-related vehicle burglaries.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 31-year-old hunter from Oklahoma contacted police after someone removed numerous items from his pickup that was parked at the Super 8 located at 705 W. Schilling. Police say sometime between 10pm Wednesday and Thursday morning at 5am, someone stole a backpack, camo hunting gear and knives from the truck’s open pickup bed. Loss is listed at $1,300.

 

Police are searching for the thief who opened a car door and stole a handgun.

Police say sometime between 5pm Wednesday and 5pm Thursday, someone entered a 2014 Ford Edge that was parked at a residence in the 200 block of S. Clark Street and stole a 9mm Ruger Sturm semi-automatic handgun from inside. The 43-year-old owner told officers she may have left the car unlocked. The gun was loaded with a full magazine and is valued at $380.

