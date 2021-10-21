Salina, KS

Two Vehicle Accident

KSAL StaffOctober 21, 2021

Two vehicles are damaged after an accident yesterday afternoon.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 2:50, one vehicle hit another as the two were going east on Cloud Street.

A 2015 Nissan Altima was coming to a stop at the intersection with Osborne St., and a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier did not stop in time and rear-ended the Nissan.

The 22-year-old Florida man driving the Nissan was taken to the Salina Regional Health Center for minor injuries, and his vehicle had some rear-end damage.

The 64-year-old Salina woman driving the Cavalier was cited for inattentive driving, and her vehicle has minor front-end damage.

