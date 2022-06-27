Salina, KS

Two-Vehicle Accident Injures Three

KSAL StaffJune 27, 2022

Three people were transported to the hospital after an accident on K-4 near I-135 on Friday.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that at 6:20 a.m., a 23-year-old woman from Salina driving a 2020 Jeep Renegade north on K-4 turned left and pulled in front of a 2003 Mercury Marquis. The two vehicles collided.

The 21-year-old man driving the Marquis and a 52-year-old male passenger, both from Rio Grande, Texas, were transported to the hospital by EMS. The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The extent of the injuries were not disclosed.

In the process of the accident, the Marquis also hit a light pole and knocked it over.

The woman driving the Jeep was cited for failure to yield. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Photo Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office 

