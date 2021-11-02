Two-Vehicle Accident at Crawford and Broadway

One person has minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident yesterday afternoon.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 1:30, two vehicles were going east on Crawford St. when the accident occurred. A 2010 Lexus RX 300 was stopped to turn left on Broadway Blvd. when a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquee hit it from the rear.

The 75-year-old Salina woman driving the Lexus had minor injuries but did not need to go to the hospital. The 29-year-old Salina man driving the Mercury was cited for inattentive driving.

Both vehicles had minor damage but were able to be driven from the scene.