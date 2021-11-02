Salina, KS

Now: 43 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 37 °

Two-Vehicle Accident at Crawford and Broadway

KSAL StaffNovember 2, 2021

One person has minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident yesterday afternoon.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 1:30, two vehicles were going east on Crawford St. when the accident occurred. A 2010 Lexus RX 300 was stopped to turn left on Broadway Blvd. when a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquee hit it from the rear.

The 75-year-old Salina woman driving the Lexus had minor injuries but did not need to go to the hospital. The 29-year-old Salina man driving the Mercury was cited for inattentive driving.

Both vehicles had minor damage but were able to be driven from the scene.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Two-Vehicle Accident at Crawford an...

One person has minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident yesterday afternoon. Salina Police Cap...

November 2, 2021 Comments

Silver Alert For Missing Woman

Kansas News

November 2, 2021

Election Day Tuesday

Top News

November 2, 2021

Monson earns KCAC Volleyball weekly...

Sports News

November 1, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Two-Vehicle Accident at C...
November 2, 2021Comments
Silver Alert For Missing ...
November 2, 2021Comments
46 New COVID Cases, No Ne...
November 1, 2021Comments
Abilene to Salina KanConn...
November 1, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices