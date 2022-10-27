Salina, KS

Two Unharmed After Airbags Deploy

KSAL StaffOctober 27, 2022

At approximately 1:25 P.M October 26th there was a collision after a driver failed to stop.

Captain Paul Forester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL news, Everett Burdett a 65-year-old Salina resident was going east on Prescott when he failed to stop for the red light and his vehicle collided in the intersection with Kaitlynn Lawrence a 22-year-old from Salina.

Burdett’s 2014 Toyota Sienna and Lawrence’s 2017 Dodge charger both sustained heavy front end damage and air bags were deployed. Both vehicle were towed from the scene but there were no serious injuries.

Burdett was cited for failure to stop at a red light.

