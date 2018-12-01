UPDATE: Police Locate Shooting Suspects

Salina Police located two people who were being sought for questioning in connection with an early morning fatal shooting.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News Mika Lee Thille and Valerie Ann Vogel were both located and taken into custody to be interviewed.

At around at 3:43 a.m. officers were dispatched to 703 State Street to call of shots fired. Upon entering the residence, they found that a 30-year- old white male had been shot. Salina Fire Department EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. It is the first murder in Salina in 2018.

Police still encourage anyone with information to contact the Salina Police Department at 826-7210. If you wish to remain anonymous you may contact the Salina/Saline County Crimestoppers hotline at 825-TIPS. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

—

ORIGINAL: Salina Police are looking for two people who might have information about a Friday morning fatal shooting.

On Friday, November 30th, approximately 3:43 AM, a report of shots being fired occurred in the 700 block of W State Street. During this event two persons of interest were identified in the investigation.

The parties sought are Mika Lee Thille, 10/29/1993, a 5’9, 160 lbs, white male with brown hair and blue eyes.

The second party is Valerie Ann Vogel, 3/6/1994, a 5’6, 138 lbs, white female with brown hair and green eyes.

Salina Police Investigations wish to interview these parties in regards to this event. If seen, please contact law enforcement, and do not approach.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.