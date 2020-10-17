Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 42 °

Two Shot in Lyons

Todd PittengerOctober 17, 2020

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation responded to investigate an officer-involved shooting that critically injured a Lyons police officer.

According to the agency, preliminary  information indicates that officers from the Lyons Police Department received a 911 call at approximately 3:40 p.m. from a man who was being threatened with a gun.

When the first responding officer arrived at 1 Arrowhead Dr. in Lyons,, he was shot by 40-year-old Adam Hrabik, who lived at the residence. Two nearby citizens who saw the shooting helped coax the officer away from the scene. They then drove him to a local hospital in their private vehicle. The officer was then transported to a Wichita hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

When additional officers and deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a 56-year-old Lyons man outside who had also been shot. They removed the man from the scene. He was taken to a local hospital and then transported to a Wichita hospital. He is currently in serious condition.

Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to Lyons to assist. Hrabik retreated into the residence and a standoff ensued. At approximately 7:10 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Special Response Team negotiated him out of the residence, and the Hutchinson and Reno County Emergency Response Team took Hrabik into custody.

Hrabik was turned over to KBI agents for questioning. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Two Shot in Lyons

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation responded to investigate an officer-involved shooting that critic...

October 17, 2020 Comments

Minneapolis Roars Back to Top Beloi...

Sports News

October 17, 2020

Turnovers Plague South in Loss to N...

Sports News

October 16, 2020

Goddard Aerial Attack Too Much for ...

Sports News

October 16, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Mask On, Messiah On at Be...
October 16, 2020Comments
Amazon Building 2 New Ful...
October 16, 2020Comments
Search Is On For The Owne...
October 16, 2020Comments
United Way Month in Salin...
October 16, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH